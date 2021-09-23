The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $69,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $317.82.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

