The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $88.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

