The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.80 on Monday. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

