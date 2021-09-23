The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.22

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.22 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 281.32 ($3.68). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 1,201,411 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.36%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

