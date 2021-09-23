The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

