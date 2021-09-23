The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RMR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

