The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $760.20

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 760.20 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 756.60 ($9.89), with a volume of 249511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751.20 ($9.81).

SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 724.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 673.84. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

