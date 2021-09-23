The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 91.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

