The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Reduced by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Shares of SO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 77,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,847. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

