The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 77,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 158.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 441,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

