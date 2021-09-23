Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,972. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

