TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 2.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,111,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

TMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

