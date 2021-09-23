Todd Crockett Sells 464,877 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30.

Shares of ZI opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 297.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.