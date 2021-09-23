Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TMRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $56.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Sorting Solutions, and Group Functions. The Collection Solutions segment offers reverse vending and material recovery. The Sorting Solutions segment provides optical sorting systems to the food, recycling, and mining businesses.

