Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 2,826.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $522.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $508.50 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.82.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

