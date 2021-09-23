Toronto Dominion Bank Has $928,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

