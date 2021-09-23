Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,335 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total value of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

