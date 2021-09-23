Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 135,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

