TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NYSE TTE traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,698. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after buying an additional 1,139,564 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after buying an additional 205,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after buying an additional 145,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after buying an additional 168,449 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 581,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

