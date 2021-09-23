Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $34.78.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.