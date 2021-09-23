TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Down 6%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.54. 2,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 594,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $658.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 467,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

