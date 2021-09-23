Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the average daily volume of 1,629 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 638,363 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of SEEL opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

