Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dynavax Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 27,898 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,670 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 727,016 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

