Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $11,370.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,684.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 549.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

