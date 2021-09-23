Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 million, a P/E ratio of 549.50 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

