Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,491 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 95,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,702. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.