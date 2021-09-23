Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.24. 131,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.