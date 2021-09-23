Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.30. 837,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,709,561. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.