Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

