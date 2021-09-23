Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Cap of $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00128634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

