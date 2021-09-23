Tribe (TRIBE) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $281.44 million and $16.10 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00056592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00132973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045042 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

