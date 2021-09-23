Truist Securities Raises The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $16.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC opened at $17.80 on Monday. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.