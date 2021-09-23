Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.30

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

