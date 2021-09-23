Tudor Pickering Initiates Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $599.99.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $751.94 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $744.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

