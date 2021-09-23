Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $53,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth $173,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

