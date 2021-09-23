Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00.

TWTR opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

