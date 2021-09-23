Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 75.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

TWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,817. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

