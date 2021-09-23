Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $39.79

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $41.42. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 855,816 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

