Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

