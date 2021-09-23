UBS Group Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $74.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

PNR stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. Pentair has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

