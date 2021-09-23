Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $198.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

