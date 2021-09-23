Upfiring (UFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 387.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Upfiring coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $5.78 million and $139.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 373.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00732193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001280 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.09 or 0.01152912 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

