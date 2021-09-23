US Bancorp DE Has $26,000 Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $17.19 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

