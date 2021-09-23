US Bancorp DE Takes Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 281,468 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,519,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

