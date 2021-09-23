USD Coin (USDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.33 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.91 or 0.06954287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00113522 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 30,317,438,964 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.