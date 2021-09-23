USDK (USDK) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.72 million and $157.28 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00072485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00112243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00164343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99873026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.87 or 0.06985827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00788818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

