Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. 45,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,098,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.25.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
