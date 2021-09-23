Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88. 45,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,098,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

