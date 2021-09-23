Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $16.42

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $15.25. Vale shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 283,128 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Get Vale alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.