Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 421.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vale by 307.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,974,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

