Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $244.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. It is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is also witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth, especially through the buyout of Prospera. It also has a strong balance sheet and liquidity position. However, it is witnessing lower sales volumes in the transportation sector. Also, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support segment. High debt level is another concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $235.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

